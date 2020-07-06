Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Livestock owners encouraged to get their water tested
Video
Cost of Mandan’s water intake system still growing
Video
Outdoor seating now allowed in Mandan
Video
Some restaurants choosing to close indoor seating again due to rising COVID-19 cases
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Expos hoping to turn things around for the second half of the season
Video
Top Stories
Golf: Day one of DJGA’s Sam Bakken event
Video
Top plays of the week – July 5
Video
Baseball: Flickertails stay hot; Sabre Dogs get weekend sweep
Video
Final day of the Mandan Rodeo
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Jul 6, 2020 / 05:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2020 / 05:25 PM CDT
Latest Stories
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Fire Department responds to house fire in NW Minot
Video
Community shows support after 14-year-old has his bike stolen
Video
Ward County Emergency Management announces storm shelter locations
To wear a face mask or not? Minot community members speak about their choice to cover up
More Local News
Recent Videos
Metros Baseball
Video
DJGA Golf
Video
Monday, July 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Minot Fire
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/6
Video
Fort Lincoln
Video
Uffda Booth
Video
Water Testing
Video
Water Intake
Video
Outdoor Seating
Video
Tom's #OneMinuteForecast 7/6
Video
Indoor Seating
Video
Mandan Stabbing
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6
Video
Monday's Forecast: Severe storm chances in the SW
Video
Top Plays
Video
College baseball
Video
Lisbon Storm Damage
Video
Fireworks Disposal
Video
Robert One Minute 7-5
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Some restaurants choosing to close indoor seating again due to rising COVID-19 cases
Video
North Dakota’s federal lawmakers decry judge’s order to temporarily shut down Dakota Access pipeline
Weather
American student released after 486 days in Egyptian prison
Community shows support after 14-year-old has his bike stolen
Video
To wear a face mask or not? Minot community members speak about their choice to cover up
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
Don't Miss
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back