Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Sights and sounds from 957th Bridge Company training
Video
Top Stories
Minot Fire Department suits up in PPE gear to battle COVID-19
Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan catches fire again
Addressing possible outbreaks in schools: Some reentry plans remain unclear
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Football: Des Lacs Burlington’s competition in the quarterback room
Video
Top Stories
Football: Century’s winning culture the key to success
Video
Baseball: Larks beat Flickertails in first game back from break
Video
Baseball: Championship Sunday at Class B tournament ends with LaMoure winning it all
Video
Top plays of the week – August 9
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/10
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Aug 10, 2020 / 05:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2020 / 05:29 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Sights and sounds from 957th Bridge Company training
Video
Minot Fire Department suits up in PPE gear to battle COVID-19
Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan catches fire again
Addressing possible outbreaks in schools: Some reentry plans remain unclear
Driver’s license renewal deadlines extended
More Local News
Recent Videos
National Guard Training
Video
Des Lacs Burlington football
Video
High school football
Video
Monday, August 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
F5 Project in Harvey
Video
Mail Forwarding
Video
Wilder Book
Video
Census Workers
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/10
Video
Move In Changes
Video
Great Plains serves 1 million lbs of food
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/10
Video
School Transportation
Video
Monday's Forecast: Sunny & Dry
Video
NDC AUG 10
Video
Northwoods League
Video
Class B Baseball
Video
Top plays of the week
Video
Custer Park Protest
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
North Dakota selected by CDC as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning
Sunset Bluffs Apartments in Mandan catches fire again
KX News Live Stream
1 death, 117 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for August 9; total active cases statewide is 1,166
Addressing possible outbreaks in schools: Some reentry plans remain unclear
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
2015 Minot murder revisited in true-crime novel released on Saturday
Video
Don't Miss
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back