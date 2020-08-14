KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/14

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
New NTSB report on fatal air ambulance crash shows no mechanical failure or malfunction
Video
Top Stories
Business Beat: Bismarck Costco on track to opening soon
Severe storms exit with a cooler day ahead
Video
FOMO 10/40 Creamery changing the world one ice cream cone at a time
Video
North Dakota chosen for a CDC vaccine pilot program
Video
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Dickinson High School football shuts down practice due to first positive case of COVID-19
Top Stories
College Sports: Minot State still practicing even with season gone
HS Football: Velva looking to make a title run this season
Video
Soccer: Legacy excited about the possibilities this season
Video
HS Sports: Bismarck and Mandan Public Schools limiting spectators for fall sports
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/14
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Aug 14, 2020 / 05:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2020 / 05:35 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Oil production still dragging along the bottom in June
DOCR official says re-offense rates released by an outside source are a little misleading
Video Magic in Minot closes after 38 years
Business Beat: PSG Flame Resistant and Workwear store in Williston opens up shop at new location
Brighter Future Alliance suing to remove Measure 3 from ballot
More Local News
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader
Video
NTSB Crash Report
Video
YHF
Video
Fire Cause
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14
Video
Severe storms exit with cooler daytime highs
Video
FOMO 10/40
Video
FURRY FRIDAY 8/14
Video
NDC AUG 14
Video
Census Concerns
Video
Narcotics Task Force
Video
Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13
Video
Velva ready for season
Video
Legacy Soccer
Video
Grapefruit Repellent
Video
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13
Video
Overnight storms could bring severe weather
Video
National Day Calendar Left Hand
Video
Bryce Bennett
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Brighter Future Alliance suing to remove Measure 3 from ballot
Interactive Radar
1 death, 152 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 13; active cases statewide are 1,135
KX News Live Stream
Dickinson High School football shuts down practice due to first positive case of COVID-19
Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck adds new stores
Video Magic in Minot closes after 38 years
Don't Miss
Back to School Dance Contest
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back