KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/21

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
Monday’s Forecast: Sunny, warm & breezy
Video
Fire at Kist Livestock destroys maintenance building
Video
Capital Christian Center hosts Grocery Giveaway, aims to help 500 families
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Volleyball: Legacy proving people wrong with a hot start to the season
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Bottineau taking on blue-collar attitude towards season
Video
After the Whistle: Referees during a pandemic
Video
After the Whistle: David Gibson tries to learn defense from Minot Soccer
Video
After the Whistle: Remembering a Titan
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Lets Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Smile of the Day 9-21
Video
Studio Entertainment: Brianna Helbling
Video
Healthy Living: Buti Yoga
Video
Meal Prep N’ Make: Creamy Corn Salsa
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/21
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Sep 21, 2020 / 05:19 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2020 / 05:19 PM CDT
Latest Stories
Farmers, ranchers have another chance to apply for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program
Video
New weather tool to aid farmers
Video
Hidden History: Fairview Lift Bridge
Stanley woman creates group to help stray and abandoned animals
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Help for Farmers
Video
Stanley Rescue
Video
Legacy Volleyball
Video
Bottineau Volleyball
Video
Monday, September 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
New Testing
Video
Burleigh-Morton Task Force
Video
PIT Maneuver
Video
Passengers Rising
Video
Rail Safety Week
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/21
Video
VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach
Video
Teacher of the Year
Video
After the Whistle 9-21 Refs
Video
After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson
Video
After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller
Video
Homicide in Williston
Video
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
McLean County Sheriff’s Office uses a controversial technique to stop crime
Video
1 death, 287 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,210
North Dakota Sens. Hoeven, Cramer weigh in on Supreme Court vacancy
Weather
Canadian woman suspected of mailing ricin to Trump, South Texas officials linked to her 2019 arrest, deportation
Video
KX News Live Stream
14-day quarantine lifted for North Dakotans returning from overseas
Don't Miss
Jurassic Empire Bismarck
2020 Y’s Men’s Rodeo
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
More Don't Miss