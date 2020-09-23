KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

The WDA Tournament is just five days away, and the favorites heading in are the Century Patriots. They've won six of the seven tournaments as a team this year, but all that won't matter when they tee off at Souris Valley Golf Course Monday.

For first-year head coach Jeffrey Rasmussen, the spoils are plenty with a team roster lead by top golfers like Hannah Herbel and Riley Crothers. It's not just the skills that have these standouts leading the pace for the Patriots.