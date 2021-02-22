KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- NASA unveiled brand new images and video on Monday of the Mars Perseverance Rover touching down on the red planet last week, as well as the first sounds recorded from the planet's surface.

The "How to Land on Mars" video released during Monday's virtual briefing featured first-of-its-kind footage showing the rover's entry, descent and landing (EDL) on Mars in the Jezero Crater. The video begins with the rover's parachute inflating and ends with the rover touching down on the planet's surface.