KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast

Clouds will stick around overnight and through tomorrow with overnight lows mostly in the 20s and daytime highs tomorrow in the 30s and 40s. There will be a good chance for light rain and snow tomorrow across our northwest, with decreasing chances further east. Although beneficial, accumulations will be minimal. An upper-level ridge will build in once more for the latter half of the workweek, with temperatures warming considerably into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine beginning Wednesday, increasing winds, and daytime highs possibly 20 degrees above-average by Friday! Precipitation chances will be quite low after tomorrow’s chances.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder