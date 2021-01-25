KX Storm Team Monday Morning Forecast

Temperatures will remain cold today, especially across our northern counties, as cold high-pressure works its way down from the Canadian Prairies. Daytime highs will barely make it above 0 across the Turtle Mountains, wherein our southwest temperatures could reach the 20s. Cloudy skies will persist, with a few light snow showers from time to time. Overnight lows will follow a similar pattern of coldest air to the northeast. Here, we’ll look for temperatures to drop into the teens below 0. Elsewhere, expect single digits below and above 0 by early Tuesday morning. With continued breezy conditions, wind chills will fall into the 20s below 0 at times, mostly near the Canadian border. Tomorrow’s daytime highs will again be quite cold, but our pattern begins to warm up into Wednesday. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb to above-average readings once again, with more sunshine. The next chance for accumulating snow will arrive Saturday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder