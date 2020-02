One Minot State Beaver got a surprise of a lifetime. "I'm not really sure how many kilometers or miles in America but it's a long way it's about 36 hours," says Christine Docking, Mariah's Grandma. Christine Docking flew 36 hours from Australia to watch her granddaughter Mariah Payne play basketball.

"My grandma is my best bud, my ride or die so having her here means everything," tells Mariah Payne, Beavers Senior Guard.

"It means the world to me to watch Mariah fulfill a dream that she had a long time and she has finally been able to do it and I have been able to enjoy the journey along with her," says Docking.