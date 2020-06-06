KX Storm Team One Minute Forecast 6-6

The annual Bismarck Blast Tournament is having its biggest turnout ever this year, with this year being the first time there has been a 16/18 division. Multiple teams are competing in a two day tournament at Clem Kelly.

In game one, Jamestown faced off against the Bismarck Bombers. Jamestown would lead 7-0 until the top of the fourth inning. In the top of the fourth, Macey Lemar hits a single with the bases loaded to score two runs. However, the Bombers can't mount a comeback. Jamestown wins 12-3.