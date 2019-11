With the impending snowstorm, there are a lot of questions our Storm Team has been answering in the last few days. But one question you may not have thought to ask is, "why is this snowstorm happening in the first place"?

We live in what are called the "midlatitudes". The Earth's spins and this creates motion with circulating air. Air masses constantly clash and mix. With the clashing together of cold and warm air, we get large systems called "mid-latitude cyclones". That's what this impending snowstorm really is, a midlatitude cyclone. It has a counterclockwise spin caused by the Earth's rotation.