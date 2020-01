Some may call it Minot's best-tasting fundraiser and is the biggest event of the year for Independence Inc, a non-profit, disability rights organization. It's happening tonight, and all are invited to come hungry.

Tonight's event, Chili Bowl V, will host 11 chili variations for guests to try -- each cook is vying for the title of 2020's Chili Bowl Champion.

Tickets are 20 dollars per person which not only gets you a belly full of chili, but it gets you a raffle ticket for the many prizes up for grabs, plus it supports Independence Inc.

Last year, the chili cook-off brought in nearly 10,000 dollars which is a huge help in making the many services Independence Inc offers possible.