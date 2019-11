Overnight lows are usually achieved in the early morning hours when many of us are headed to work and school. That's why it's important to get them right, so you're prepared for what awaits you outside your front door.

First, let's establish something some of you may already know, some may not, and that's how the cloud cover impacts the daytime highs. With the absence of cloud cover, we warm significantly allowing the daytime temperature to rise. With thicker cloud cover, it can act as a shield from that solar heat and keep us from warming.