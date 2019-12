It's referred to as Yule, Midwinter or The Longest Night… but you may recognize it by a more popular name, The Winter Solstice.

Even though we celebrate the day, it's a particular moment that is the actual solstice. This year that moment happens Saturday, December 21st at 10:19 PM. That's when the sun's rays are directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. Which is why the Southern Hemisphere is going into their Summer season… or their Summer Solstice.