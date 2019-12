Today: A cloudy start with afternoon sunshine. Highs warm to the 30s and 40s with southwesterly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. The cooler temperatures will be around areas that saw snow over the weekend.

Tonight: After a day of melting, expect slick surfaces from refreezing overnight. Lows drop to the 20s. Westerly wind stays around 5-10 mph.