Today: Increasing clouds through the day with a slight chance for a wintry mix. Highs warm to the 30s to around 40°. The southerly breeze will die down later this afternoon. The wind will also shift and become northwesterly.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow accumulation. Lows will stay relatively warm in the single digits and teens. NW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.