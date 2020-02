Bismarck local Doug Schirado was diagnosed with the West Nile virus over a year ago. He developed the most serious case, far beyond any other symptoms.

Over a year and a half ago Schirado was diagnosed with West Nile and was put into a coma. Since then, he has been doing physical therapy five days a week. Due to his condition, he had to be airlifted to Denver from Bismarck to continue his rehab at Craig Hospital.