Today: A mostly sunny start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. A much lighter wind from the NW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Cooler highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tonight: Cloudy with a slight chance for light snow in the SW. Cooler lows in the single digits and teens. East wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.