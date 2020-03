Bismarck businessman Dan Eastgate announced his candidacy for the Bismarck Public School Board. He said he's a dad of three so he knows the importance of health education for children.

Eastgate is the Area Director for the Bismarck-Mandan Young Life and is a Sources of Strength Trainer for a bullying and suicide prevention program. He also serves on the South Central High School Community Advisory Board. He said his focus is on caring for all students, supporting school staff and emphasizing healthy education spaces.