Here at KX-- we've made many adjustments in order to bring you the news you need as safely as possible.Those adjustments include making our staff work from home and practicing social distancing in our studio.Aaron Fields shows us what we've changed and also what we haven't in order to keep you up-to-date of the latest news in the region.

Tia Streeter: It's about 9:05 9:10 almost and normally at this time of day our news room would be almost full. It is actually very quiet.Tim Olson: Our reporters have been terrific they have had to overcome a lot of hurdles-- technical or logistic hurdles to keep delivering the news the best they can.