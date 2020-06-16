KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Today: Hot, humid, windy, and chances for severe storms. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s with highs heating to the 80s and 90s. Sustained southerly wind of 25-35 mph, gusting to as high as 50 mph has prompted a Wind Advisory for much of central and eastern ND. A cold front will spur a chance for storms. Any storm that forms could become strong to severe.

Tonight: A decent chance for storms. Some may become severe with baseball size hail and gusts to 70 mph possible. Lows in the 50s and 60s with a southerly wind to 10-20 mph.