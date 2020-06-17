KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

It's already felt like Summer. We've seen sweltering temperatures in the 90s, severe storms, and the kids are out of school. But the calendar technically still says it's Spring… and there's a certain time on a certain day where that changes.

This year, that time and day is this June 20th. That's this Saturday at 4:43 pm. That's the official calendar kick-off to Summer. This also marks the longest day of the year in terms of daylight.