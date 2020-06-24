KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Saharan dust plumes aren't unusual. They're very common. According to the Hurricane Research Division, they happen every 3 to 5 days from late Spring to Early Fall.

They're referred to as the Saharan Air Layer because they originate from the Sahara Desert.But what is unusual about this particular plume is the thickness. It has the highest concentration of dust particles in over 50 years. This is why it's so easily picked up by the satellite. Our satellite imagery has improved greatly over the years and the views from above are amazing!