KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Minot man arrested for murder in South Dakota after police receive request for welfare check
Top Stories
Two Steele teachers retire together, leaving a mark on their community
Video
Tuesday’s forecast: overcast & cool
Video
North Dakota State Board of Higher Education passes policy to protect students privacy
Video
Long term care facilities set to open in 3 phases
Video
COVID-19
KX News Town Hall
North Dakota Statistics
COVID-19 N.D. Watch
Community Comes Together
Stories of Recovery
COVID-19 Help
COVID-19 Symptoms
COVID-19 Prevention
Healthcare News
Business News
Governor Announcements
Governor’s Press Briefings
Local Government
National Stories
Top Stories
South Dakota reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 52 more cases
Top Stories
22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 8; total statewide is 2,901
As cruise industry prepares to restart, rough seas are ahead for business
Call for $5 billion in funding, coronavirus testing for assisted living facilities
Video
Long term care facilities set to open in 3 phases
Video
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Weather Almanac
Severe Weather Awareness
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Harvey prepares for their season to start
Video
Top Stories
Class A Babe Ruth Baseball: Mandan and Dickinson split at Astoria
Video
Baseball: Dickinson Volunteers poised for a Class A title run
Video
Baseball: Mandan A’s leaning on returners to lead them back to state
Video
HS Track: Westhope/Newburg was looking to build young program
Video
Features
Salute to Seniors
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Daily Pledge
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9
Video
by:
Becky Farr
Posted:
Jun 9, 2020 / 01:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 9, 2020 / 01:08 PM CDT
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9
Video
STEELE TEACHERS
Video
Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool
Video
Harvey Baseball
Video
Class A Baseball
Video
Long-Term Care Visitation
Video
3rd Golf Scramble
Video
Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Dickinson Volunteers Baseball
Video
Mandan A's Baseball
Video
Coronavirus Economic Toll
Video
Ash Borer Risk
Video
Road to Recovery: Brent
Video
Food Festival
Video
Promdemic
Video
IMC at Home
Video
Census Help
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Minot man arrested for murder in South Dakota after police receive request for welfare check
Change Makers: Men in Minot bond together to create change
Dickinson man severely injured in storage unit fire
KX News Live Stream
Interactive Radar
Don't Miss
Putting North Dakota Children First
Tips and Tricks
Salute to Seniors
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, May 11
Video
More Daily Pledge