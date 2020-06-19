KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Today: A mostly sunny start with a few clouds moving through in the afternoon. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon through tonight. Highs will return mostly to the 60s and 70s. Westerly wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s and 50s with westerly and southwesterly wind 5-15 mph.