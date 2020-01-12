KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 1-11

The coldest air of the season is on the way, but first we have a little snow to contend with.

Tonight: A few snow showers are possible, from pretty much Highway 83 and to the east, most of the snow should be wrapped up by midnight. Lows will range from the single digits to near zero (east) to the mid teens (far west)

Sunday: Clouds should be the dominant weather feature with a flurry or two in a few isolated locations. Most locations will top out in the lower teens or upper single digits, but temperatures could flirt with 32 degrees across the far west.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr