Happy Saturday everyone.

The Blizzard is expected to slowly wind down as we go through the evening and overnight hours. Many locations along and EAST of the Highway 83 corridor can expect another couple of inches. Wind will remain strong, so blowing snow will once again be an issue for areas that saw the heavy snow.

On Sunday we’ll see decreasing clouds with ample sunshine developing by the afternoon.

The rest f next week thankfully looks quiet and sunny.

Meteorologist Robert Suhr