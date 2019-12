Looks like we are finally in a nice calm pattern of weather for the next week or so.

After tonight that is.

Tonight, we’ll have a weak short wave of energy slide by north and north-central counties bringing the chance for very light snow. At worst a half-inch of fresh accumulation is expected.

Sunday looks quiet with decreasing clouds.

The rest of the upcoming week also looks quiet with lots of sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr