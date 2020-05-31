KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 5-30

Tonight: A pretty quiet evening overall. We’ll see only a few clouds out there with seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds however, will be on the gusty side with gusts around 25 mph likely.

Sunday: Another great day is shaping up for your Sunday, we’ll see lots of sunshine early with increasing clouds as we go through the afternoon hours. Once the evening hits, there will be the chance for a few thunderstorms to develop with a few of those reaching severe limits. Highs Sunday will range from the upper 70s east to mid 80s across western sections.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr