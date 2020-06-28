KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 6-27

Live Now
Warm and humid tonight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Winds will remain gusty out of the southwest around 20 miles per hour. A few locations across the west could see a shower or thunderstorm but the threat should end after 10pm.

Still hot for most of us on Sunday with many places topping out in the mid to upper 90s. The lone exception will be in the far northwest, those folks will be behind a cold front which will keep temperatures in the upper 70s. Showers and strong thunderstorms will also be possible by the time we reach the evening hours.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

