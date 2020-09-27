KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 9-26

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Cooler and windy. We will see clouds breaking up as we go through the evening hours, then on the increase again across the north as a weakening cold front slides across the region. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain gusty out of the West at 20-25 miles per hour with higher guts to 40 mph.

Sunday: Showers developing, first across the north then moving their way south as we go through the late morning and early afternoon hours, otherwise mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the 50s for most everyone. Winds will again be gusty out of the west at up to 35 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 9-26

Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-25 1

Friday Night Football Frenzy 9-25 2

SVUW Donation Drive

Dickinson Backpacks

90 Years Old & 20 Years at Dickinson CVB

Friday, September 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Art Gallery

Airport Upgrades

New Food Truck

Free Masks

Talking about Suicide

Morton Co. Mitigation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/25

Friday Forecast: cooler and breezy

furry friday sept 25

ndc sept 25

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Soccer

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss