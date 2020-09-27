KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast 9-26

Tonight: Cooler and windy. We will see clouds breaking up as we go through the evening hours, then on the increase again across the north as a weakening cold front slides across the region. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain gusty out of the West at 20-25 miles per hour with higher guts to 40 mph.

Sunday: Showers developing, first across the north then moving their way south as we go through the late morning and early afternoon hours, otherwise mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the 50s for most everyone. Winds will again be gusty out of the west at up to 35 mph.