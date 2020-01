We’ve got another 24 hours of dangerous cold to get through before we warmup in a big way.

TONIGHT: Clear and Frigid, lows ranging from -20 to -25 below zero, winds will be light but wind chills will once again be near -35 below zero.

MONDAY: Below zero for a good part of the day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will struggle to get above 10and wind chills will once again be 20 to 30 degrees below zero.