KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 1-5

Happy 12th Day of Christmas Everyone!

The Christmas season is ending on a quiet note tonight as thankfully winds will be light and temperatures will be mild once again with many places bottoming out in the 20s, about 15 degrees above normal.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine but winds will once again become gusty by the afternoon and last through Tuesday.

By midweek, a clipper system could, COULD, bring some accumulating snows to northern and western sections, but there’s still plenty of time to iron out those details.

Merry Christmas!!!!

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

