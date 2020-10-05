KX Storm Team Sunday evening forecast 10-4

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: Clear and windy tonight. Temperatures will be mild with many locations only falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will remain gusty out of the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Monday: We’ll have a cold front crossing the region during the morning, which could spark a few isolated showers before lunch. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and very gusty winds. One the front passes, winds will shift out of the northwest and gust up to 40 miles per hour. Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rest of the week looks to be mostly dry and breezy.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Dickinson Trinity Football

Top plays of the week

Robert One Minute 10-4

Garrison PD Hiring Process

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

Shooting in Minot Saturday

Robert One Minute 10-3

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-3-20

Sex Offender Protest

Bison tailgate

Blessings Bags

Protecting pheasant season

Pumpkin theft update

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-3-20

FNFF Class A 10-2

Friday Night Football Frenzy - AAA, AA, 9-Man

Friday, October 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss