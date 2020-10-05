KX Storm Team Sunday evening forecast 10-4

Tonight: Clear and windy tonight. Temperatures will be mild with many locations only falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will remain gusty out of the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Monday: We’ll have a cold front crossing the region during the morning, which could spark a few isolated showers before lunch. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and very gusty winds. One the front passes, winds will shift out of the northwest and gust up to 40 miles per hour. Highs on Monday will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rest of the week looks to be mostly dry and breezy.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr