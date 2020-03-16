KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 3-15

Tonight: We’ll see a wintry mix in southern sections, ending around midnight as a little light snow with no accumulation. Watch for slick spots. Meanwhile further to the north, snow should start to wrap up as we get closer to the midnight hour with another inch or so of accumulation. Lows tonight should be fairly steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s for most of us.

Monday: Other than a few lingering flurries in the morning, most of us should see clearing skies throughout the day with a mix of clouds and sun around by the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be steady in the upper 20s and lower 30s.