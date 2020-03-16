Breaking News
Governor announces K-12 closures for 5 days in North Dakota

KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 3-15

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: We’ll see a wintry mix in southern sections, ending around midnight as a little light snow with no accumulation. Watch for slick spots. Meanwhile further to the north, snow should start to wrap up as we get closer to the midnight hour with another inch or so of accumulation. Lows tonight should be fairly steady in the upper 20s to lower 30s for most of us.

Monday: Other than a few lingering flurries in the morning, most of us should see clearing skies throughout the day with a mix of clouds and sun around by the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be steady in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

  • Meteorologist Robert Suhr

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert one Minute 3-15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert one Minute 3-15"

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

NDDoH - "No new cases"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDoH - "No new cases""

Folding Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folding Angels"

Robert One Minute 3-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-14"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20"

Drop in Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in Salvation Army"

Sports Alternatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Alternatives"

DOD Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOD Restrictions"

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

House Fire Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire Benefit"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge