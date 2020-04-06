KX Storm Team Sunday Evening Forecast 4-5

Tonight: We’ll have a pretty quiet night around the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with patchy fog developing as we get toward dawn. Temperatures for many of us will be about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be a little breezy tonight with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Monday: Expect some morning fog, which should dissipate by mid morning, leaving many locations with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Monday will be right around the average of 50 degrees. Winds should be light out of the Northeast.

