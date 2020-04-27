KX Storm Team Sunday One Minute Forecast 4-26

Tonight: We'll see another quiet night across the KX region. For most of us, we'll see winds slowly diminish, becoming light by midnight. Further to the north, around Minot, those winds will remain gusty at times. Lows tonight will range from the mid 30s to the north to lower 40s near the South Dakota border.

Monday: Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with light winds. Temperatures for many locations will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The rain should hold off until after dark when a shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible. Some locations could see 80 degrees by the latter part of the week!