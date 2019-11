Today: Decreasing rain and snow as it will all move slowly to the east. Some areas could see a wintry mix while others could get around 1"-2" of snow accumulation. Highs will only warm by a few degrees to the mid to upper 30s. The northwesterly wind stays strong all day at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows in the 20s. Lighter northwesterly wind at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.