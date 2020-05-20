KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Today: Partly sunny with rain and storm chances in western ND/eastern MT. Highs return to the 70s and 80s with SE winds increasing to 20-25 mph, gusting to 25-40 mph. There's a marginal and a slight risk for severe weather in the far west with the possibility of hail an inch in diameter and gusts to 60 mph.

Tonight: With lows in the 50s, we'll keep a mostly cloudy sky. Southeasterly wind 20-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.