KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Strong southerly winds will stick around overnight and keep our morning lows on the mild side, mostly in the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures will continue to climb tomorrow with daytime highs reaching the 50s and 60s, in addition to abundant sunshine and strong southerly winds, as an upper-level ridge builds in. Expect continued sunshine, strong winds, and daytime highs possibly 20 degrees above-average by Saturday! An area of low pressure coming out of the west will increase rain chances for the first half of the weekend, with the best chances for any accumulations across our northwest. A Pacific cold front will pass by Sunday knocking down our temperatures slightly, although above-average temperatures and minimal precipitation chances look like a good bet through most of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Learning Loss

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

Golf Courses

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Seatbelt Bill

Keystone XL Suit

Thursday's Forecast: gusty & warm

NDC MAR 18

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Remarkable Woman: Using the worst to help herself and others get to their best

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Blood Clot

New Oklahoma Blood Institute, Harvard research gives insight into blood types and likelihood to catch COVID-19

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Derek Hackett

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccines Ramping Up

Long Term Visitation

Teacher Deadline Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News