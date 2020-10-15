KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

After a few light rain and snow showers tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s. Tomorrow will feature another day with highs in the 40s with increasing clouds as the next storm system approaches from the west. Chances for rain and snow will increase tomorrow afternoon from west to east, with the best chance for snow across our northern counties. Confidence is growing in a band of snow setting up across the north, near the Minot area, and west-northwest and east-southeast from there. Another shot of cold air will arrive behind the system to begin the weekend along with strong winds. Look for daytime highs only in the 30s by Sunday and Monday with overnight lows remaining well below freezing. Another chance for rain and snow enters the picture by the early to the middle portion of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder