KX Storm Team Thursday Evening Forecast

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and snow will come to an end tonight with overnight lows into the upper 20s and low 30s and generally light winds. Breezy winds will return tomorrow with daytime highs well into the 50s across our west and 40s across central North Dakota. A cold front will approach from the northwest and enter our area by late tomorrow night. While this frontal passage will be mostly dry, there will be an outside chance for precipitation overnight and into Saturday. Halloween on Saturday will feature very windy conditions behind the front and mostly steady or dropping temperatures throughout the day. Temperatures will fall well below freezing Sunday morning, but the colder air will not last long as temperatures quickly warm up back to seasonal averages Sunday. It is looking more likely that next week will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures well above average, with daytime highs well into the 60s.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

YLEH: Political Mailers

YLEH: Superintendent Race

Thursday, October 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/29

Minot YMCA

Trick-or-Treating

Click2Go

Cost of COVID Treatment

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Thursday's Forecast: A wintry mix could make for a slick commute

National Cat Day

recovery reinvented online

UMary Hockey

Bishop Ryan Football

TGU Football

Linton-HMB Football

Job Fair

7-year-old Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss