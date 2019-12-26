KX Storm Team Thursday Morning Forecast 12-26

Happy day after Christmas everyone!

After a foggy start to the week, including Christmas, we’ll finally start to see some peeks of sunshine for the second half of the week.

Thursday will feature a little morning fog with clouds finally breaking about, allowing for some afternoon sunshine, temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday will also feature abundant sunshine, but by late day, clouds will be back on the increase as a powerful storm begins to track through the plains.

The exact track of that storm will have a huge impact on how much potential snow portions of the KX area gets Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr

