KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Overall, it’ll be a fairly quiet pattern ahead with more mild temperatures through the rest of the week. Tonight’s lows will drop into the upper 20s and 30s, and daytime highs tomorrow warm into the 40s for most. There will be a slight chance for rain and snow showers across the northern half of the state, both tomorrow and then again on Thursday as a warm front moves in. Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with some locations warming into the 50s before a sharp cold front pushes through on Halloween. Although at this point it appears that the frontal passage will be dry, strong winds will develop, making for a windy end to the month. As we end the weekend and enter next week, another rise in temperatures is looking likely. Along with plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures to warm into the 50s and 60s!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

