KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast

Expect one more day of mild temperatures tomorrow with partly sunny skies and daytime highs mostly in the 40s and 50s. The warmest temperatures will be found across the southwest, where some neighborhoods may reach 60F! An incoming system will bring a chance of rain and snow across the Canadian border by later tomorrow evening and overnight into Thursday morning. As the system passes through, strong northwesterly winds will develop. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday with daytime highs back in the 30s and low 40s. Cool high pressure at the surface will drop temperatures closer to seasonal averages to end the week and into the weekend. The next chance for precipitation looks to be early next week, although confidence in this remains low.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder