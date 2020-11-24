KX Storm Team Tuesday Morning Forecast

Clouds will generally clear through the day, with plenty of sunshine across our south by the afternoon as surface high pressure builds in. Daytime highs will be cooler to the north where cloud cover will linger. Here we’ll see temperatures only into the 20s, whereas further south temperatures could reach the low 40s in some neighborhoods. Clear skies tonight will make for a cold start to Wednesday morning, but southerly winds will help to warm us up to warmer-than-average temperatures by the afternoon, with some locales in the 50s not out of the question. A cold front will arrive across our northwest by later tomorrow evening, with increasing cloud cover and an outside chance for precipitation near the Williston area. For Thanksgiving, expect a breezy northwest wind with temperatures falling back slightly. Temperatures will warm back up to end the week and into the weekend, with dry conditions looking likely into early next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder