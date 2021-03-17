KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast

Most will see clear skies tonight, with some cloudiness lingering across our southeast. Fog will also be possible by tomorrow morning in this area, with widespread overnight lows mostly in the 20s. Although some in our southern viewing area may wake up to clouds tomorrow morning, we should expect plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and 50s with winds increasing out of the south. Temperatures will continue to climb Friday and into the weekend as an upper-level ridge builds in. Expect continued sunshine, strong southerly winds, and daytime highs possibly 20 degrees above-average through the weekend! With the exception of a few showers Saturday to the northwest, precipitation chances will remain minimal.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder