Ladies Who Lefse

Ladies from “Home of Lefse” are at Høstfest teaching everyone how to make Lefse while promoting its history.

“It’s a Scandinavian and Norwegian dish, and we’re teaching people how to roll it. Giving them pointers if they want to know how to get better at it because there’s some skill to it and just promoting it trying to keep the Lefse thing going,” said Gay Riskey from Home of Lefse.

Promoting it, by giving everyone who comes to their Lefse station at Høstfest creative ways to make it.

“Put some butter, sugar, anything like that, and I’ve heard anything from jelly to whatever else you want on it,” said Marketing Coordinator of Home of Lefse Kristen Halley.

Although teaching everyone how to make Lefse and promoting Norwegian history has an impact, it’s not just for the love of it — there’s a bit of competition as well.

“This is a big deal. I mean I’ve heard about it for years and years, but just never got a chance to come here. So I entered the competition cause I wanted to come and it’s just a lot of fun,” said Riskey.

The competition is three days long and consists of five teams creating their best recipe of Lefse, which Riskey says is a lot of fun.

“I encourage people to do the competition it’s a lot of fun. And, just to keep your heritage going. That’s what’s important to me,” said Riskey.

