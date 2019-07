The Bismarck Larks made up a rained out game earlier in the week, with a doubleheader Saturday.

The Larks pitchers struggled in the early game, giving up 19 runs, falling 19 to 8.

In the Expedition League, Souris Valley takes a hold of the best record in the league with a 5-2 win.

The Badlands Big Sticks get a come from behind, extra inning win by a score of 9-6.