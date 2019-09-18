Last chance to Tip A Cop at Applebee’s

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you go out to eat tonight, you may notice a switch up in servers at Applebee’s across the state.

Wednesday is the last chance to ‘Tip a Cop’ and donate money to Special Olympics North Dakota.

The two-day event kicked off across the state on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and tonight will give a second opportunity for people to eat alongside law enforcement agencies and Special Olympic athletes.

The goal is to raise money so that athletes can train, compete and possibly travel for Special Olympic events with no out of pocket costs.

Last year, the Minot event raised 4,700 dollars to give back to the organization.

Sheriff Robert Roed has participated in this event for the past 10 years.

“There’s a lot of people who come to this event who come specifically for this event,” the Sheriff said. “We do take some people by surprise when they come to Applebee’s and have no idea what’s going on but a lot of people come out there because they want to donate money.”

Tip A Cop is happening tonight at all Applebee’s across the state, 5-9 PM.

More than 100 law enforcement personnel are expected to volunteer their time

The event is also a good opportunity to learn more about Special Olympics, Sheriff Roed said oftentimes they event brings in volunteers as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Murder Case Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Case Update"

Missing Man Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Man Storms"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss