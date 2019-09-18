Last chance to Tip A Cop at Applebee’s

If you go out to eat tonight, you may notice a switch up in servers at Applebee’s across the state.



Wednesday is the last chance to ‘Tip a Cop’ and donate money to Special Olympics North Dakota.



The two-day event kicked off across the state on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and tonight will give a second opportunity for people to eat alongside law enforcement agencies and Special Olympic athletes.



The goal is to raise money so that athletes can train, compete and possibly travel for Special Olympic events with no out of pocket costs.



Last year, the Minot event raised 4,700 dollars to give back to the organization.



Sheriff Robert Roed has participated in this event for the past 10 years.

“There’s a lot of people who come to this event who come specifically for this event,” the Sheriff said. “We do take some people by surprise when they come to Applebee’s and have no idea what’s going on but a lot of people come out there because they want to donate money.”



Tip A Cop is happening tonight at all Applebee’s across the state, 5-9 PM.



More than 100 law enforcement personnel are expected to volunteer their time



The event is also a good opportunity to learn more about Special Olympics, Sheriff Roed said oftentimes they event brings in volunteers as well.